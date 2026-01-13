Suspects in fraud case detained in Bishkek

Law enforcement authorities detained fraudsters in Bishkek who posed as officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, in early 2026, a citizen K.A. contacted the ministry’s Internal Investigations Service, asking for action against individuals who had deceitfully taken his money.

He explained that the perpetrators presented themselves as law enforcement officers. They promised to «handle a criminal case properly» and charged $10,000 for their services. However, the fraudsters failed to fulfill their promise and refused to return the money.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational activities, police detained two suspects: S.A., 28, and S.M., 50. Later, authorities identified a third accomplice as A.A., 44.

It was revealed that this man already has a prior conviction and is currently held in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security in connection with another fraud case.

The investigation is ongoing. The ministry is also checking whether the suspects may be involved in other similar crimes.