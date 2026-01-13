12:59
USD 87.45
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.09
English

Suspects in fraud case detained in Bishkek

Law enforcement authorities detained fraudsters in Bishkek who posed as officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to the statement, in early 2026, a citizen K.A. contacted the ministry’s Internal Investigations Service, asking for action against individuals who had deceitfully taken his money.

He explained that the perpetrators presented themselves as law enforcement officers. They promised to «handle a criminal case properly» and charged $10,000 for their services. However, the fraudsters failed to fulfill their promise and refused to return the money.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During operational activities, police detained two suspects: S.A., 28, and S.M., 50. Later, authorities identified a third accomplice as A.A., 44.

It was revealed that this man already has a prior conviction and is currently held in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security in connection with another fraud case.

The investigation is ongoing. The ministry is also checking whether the suspects may be involved in other similar crimes.
link: https://24.kg/english/357638/
views: 130
Print
Related
Woman gives nearly $50,000 to unknown individuals for apartment purchase
Suspect in 4.6 million soms fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
Fake SCNS officer extorted $26,000 by invoking Tashiev’s name
SCNS detains fraud suspect
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan accused of fraud extradited from Vietnam
Fraud in Kyrgyzstan becomes one of most dangerous threats to society
Head of Asma construction company detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of fraudulent scheme on Telegram
Suspect in $100,000 fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
Number of victims of VML_KG fraud may reach up to 12,000 — Interior Ministry
Popular
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle
U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam U23 Asian Cup: Kyrgyzstan's national football team to play against Vietnam
Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development Kyrgyzstan presents world-class AI development
Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations
13 January, Tuesday
12:46
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen tourism cooperatio...
12:41
13 schools and 17 kindergartens to be built in Bishkek's Oktyabrsky district
12:25
Women fined in Bishkek for organizing private parties
12:06
President introduces temporary regulation of vehicle inspections, freezes prices
11:54
Railway in Bishkek not to be relocated