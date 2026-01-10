16:00
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Woman gives nearly $50,000 to unknown individuals for apartment purchase

A large-scale online fraud case is being investigated in Bishkek, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

On November 12, 2025, a woman filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district.

«She reported that on November 5 of the same year, unknown individuals contacted her via WhatsApp, promised to sell her an apartment, and received $49,900. The woman transferred the money to accounts at seven banks, but never received the property. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Intentional transfer or sale to third parties of electronic means of payment, a virtual asset wallet, and a SIM card’ of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

The victim transferred 3,655 million soms through payment terminals of one of the banks. During the investigation, one of the recipients of the funds was identified as A.B., 19. A total of 200,000 soms was transferred to his bank card. The young man was taken to the police for procedural actions and subsequently placed in a temporary detention facility.

Police are carrying out operational-search and technical measures aimed at collecting additional information, forming an evidence base, and identifying other circumstances and individuals involved in the crime.
link: https://24.kg/english/357386/
views: 143
Print
Related
Suspect in 4.6 million soms fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
Fake SCNS officer extorted $26,000 by invoking Tashiev’s name
SCNS detains fraud suspect
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan accused of fraud extradited from Vietnam
Fraud in Kyrgyzstan becomes one of most dangerous threats to society
Head of Asma construction company detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns of fraudulent scheme on Telegram
Suspect in $100,000 fraud scheme detained in Bishkek
Number of victims of VML_KG fraud may reach up to 12,000 — Interior Ministry
Fake healer detained in Bishkek
Popular
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
Currency exchange offices in Kyrgyzstan to verify origin of clients’ funds Currency exchange offices in Kyrgyzstan to verify origin of clients’ funds
Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality Bishkek again ranks among world’s top 5 most polluted cities by air quality
Kyrgyzstan to tighten rules on declaring personal interests for officials Kyrgyzstan to tighten rules on declaring personal interests for officials
10 January, Saturday
15:49
Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to show required level Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football team: We failed to...
15:25
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan launch multimodal transport corridor
15:02
Woman gives nearly $50,000 to unknown individuals for apartment purchase
14:53
Modern school built in Nookat district for 115 million soms
14:48
China updates registration rules for overseas food manufacturers