Woman gives nearly $50,000 to unknown individuals for apartment purchase

A large-scale online fraud case is being investigated in Bishkek, the press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

On November 12, 2025, a woman filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district.

«She reported that on November 5 of the same year, unknown individuals contacted her via WhatsApp, promised to sell her an apartment, and received $49,900. The woman transferred the money to accounts at seven banks, but never received the property. A criminal case has been opened under the article «Intentional transfer or sale to third parties of electronic means of payment, a virtual asset wallet, and a SIM card’ of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

The victim transferred 3,655 million soms through payment terminals of one of the banks. During the investigation, one of the recipients of the funds was identified as A.B., 19. A total of 200,000 soms was transferred to his bank card. The young man was taken to the police for procedural actions and subsequently placed in a temporary detention facility.

Police are carrying out operational-search and technical measures aimed at collecting additional information, forming an evidence base, and identifying other circumstances and individuals involved in the crime.