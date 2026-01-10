15:59
China updates registration rules for overseas food manufacturers

China has updated its registration rules for overseas food manufacturers. The General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) has published updated registration rules for foreign enterprises producing imported food products. They will take effect on June 1, 2026.

China is moving away from a fixed list of product categories and transitioning to a risk-based registration management system that takes into account the country, enterprise, and product. Depending on the type of product, importers will be assigned a risk level, which will determine the registration method, documentation requirements, assessment procedures, and inspection of enterprises.

The registration period for foreign enterprises remains unchanged at five years. An automatic extension is provided for an additional five years, except in the following cases:

  • the product is included in an exclusion list where renewal is not allowed;
  • the enterprise is currently correcting non-compliances due to violations of requirements;
  • imports of the relevant food products are currently suspended.

The timeframe during which foreign enterprises may apply for registration extension has also been revised. The new rules introduce more flexibility: applications may now be submitted 3 to 12 months before the registration expires.

The regulations also provide for the introduction of a product catalogue for which registration is carried out through an official recommendation from the competent authority of the exporting country. Following a risk assessment or if there is evidence that the safety risk of imported food products has changed, the GACC may adjust the relevant registration management requirements.

For countries whose food safety systems are recognized by China, the mechanism of list-based registration through the competent authority remains in place.
