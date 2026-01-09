More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle

More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population leads a sedentary lifestyle, the Republican Center for Health Promotion reported.

The center notes that the period after the holidays is the perfect time to start taking better care of oneself and adding more physical activity to daily life.

Physical activity helps people feel better after festive meals and supports overall health.

There is no need to immediately go to the gym or start running — walking outdoors or doing simple exercises at home is already a great first step.

The New Year holidays are ideal for long walks along city streets, in parks, or in forests. The key is to dress appropriately for the weather and enjoy moving.

All types of physical activity:

help normalize blood pressure;

contribute to weight loss;

strengthen the cardiovascular system;

regulate cholesterol and blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of hypertension, stroke, coronary heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

According to medical professionals, just 30 minutes of active movement a day can help protect against hypertension, heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and cancer.