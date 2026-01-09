21:10
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle

More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s population leads a sedentary lifestyle, the Republican Center for Health Promotion reported.

The center notes that the period after the holidays is the perfect time to start taking better care of oneself and adding more physical activity to daily life.

Physical activity helps people feel better after festive meals and supports overall health.

There is no need to immediately go to the gym or start running — walking outdoors or doing simple exercises at home is already a great first step.

The New Year holidays are ideal for long walks along city streets, in parks, or in forests. The key is to dress appropriately for the weather and enjoy moving.

All types of physical activity:

  • help normalize blood pressure;
  • contribute to weight loss;
  • strengthen the cardiovascular system;
  • regulate cholesterol and blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of hypertension, stroke, coronary heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.

According to medical professionals, just 30 minutes of active movement a day can help protect against hypertension, heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, and cancer.
link: https://24.kg/english/357338/
views: 171
Print
Related
Angiography machine at Osh Hospital to be repaired and put into operation
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
Edil Baisalov: Kyrgyzstan will triple healthcare spending
Five new ventilators sent to Batken to support newborn care
Russian transplant specialist assesses readiness of National Surgical Center
Bishkek Emergency Hospital receives rehabilitation equipment
Health Minister proposes raising excise taxes, restricting alcohol sale hours
President approves National Program Salamat Zhurok
SCNS Chairman hands over official vehicles to Maternal and Child Welfare Center
Construction of new perinatal center begins in Osh
Popular
Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations Asian Cup: Edmar Lacerda comments on Kyrgyzstan national team’s preparations
418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025 418 people die in air crashes worldwide in 2025
Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan among top 3 cheapest destinations for Russians
Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release Documentary film “President” about Sadyr Japarov prepared for release
9 January, Friday
19:33
More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lifestyle More than 76 percent of Kyrgyzstanis lead sedentary lif...
19:29
Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations
19:24
MMA fighter Aizhigit Erkebai uulu returns to ring after three-year break
19:20
Kyrgyz Health Ministry: ARVI and influenza situation remains stable
19:13
Over 135 kilograms of drugs seized during special operation