Kyrgyz Health Ministry: ARVI and influenza situation remains stable

A meeting of the headquarters on the acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and influenza situation was held at the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic under the chairmanship of Minister Kanybek Dosmambetov.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the epidemiological situation, the burden on inpatient facilities, and the performance of primary healthcare services amid the seasonal increase in incidence.

According to the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, the number of registered cases in the country has decreased.

While 15,043 cases of ARVI and influenza were recorded at the end of 2025, only 9,490 cases were reported in the first week of 2026, and 6,745 cases were registered between January 5 and 8, 2026.

Overall, the epidemiological situation remains stable, with daily monitoring continuing across all regions of the country.

According to heads of pediatric inpatient facilities and healthcare coordinators, hospital admissions remain within long-term average levels. At the same time, part of the load is driven by patients seeking care directly at hospitals, bypassing primary healthcare facilities, despite the fact that duty shifts and patient reception were organized at all Family Medicine Centers nationwide during days off and public holidays.

In this regard, the Minister of Health instructed officials to strengthen patient triage and referral to Family Medicine Centers in order to ensure a more rational distribution of patient flow across different levels of medical care.

Special attention during the meeting was also paid to prevention measures and public awareness efforts.
