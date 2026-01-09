Water treatment plant in Osh to undergo major renovation

Ozgur water treatment plant in the city of Osh will undergo a major overhaul, the press service of the municipality of southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the statement, the city mayor inspected the current condition of the facility.

«He instructed the relevant services to begin renovation work in the near future. Ozgur plant supplies drinking water to 80 percent of Osh residents. Since the facility was commissioned, it has never undergone repairs,» the statement says.