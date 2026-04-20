Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 21

On April 21, drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

Outage area: Kurmanjan Datka Street from the railway line to Mendeleev Street, Tokoldosh residential complex along the railway line — Valikhanov Street, building 2/9 — Grand City Shopping Center, Shabdan Baatyr Avenue — Auezov Street — Uchkun microdistrict, Uchkun residential complex, the railway line — Sadovaya — Puteprovodnaya — Valikhanov Streets.

The outage is due to renovations at the VPU water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.