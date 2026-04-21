Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 22

Supply of drinking water to several districts in Bishkek will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on April 22. The press service of the City Hall reported.

Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be left without water.

The outage will affect Tunguch microdistrict, as well as Rukhiy-Muras and Kyrman residential areas.

The outage is due to reconstruction work at Selsky water intake and the city’s water supply networks.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and asks residents and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.