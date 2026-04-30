South Korea to assist in water supply master plan for Jalal-Abad villages

South Korea will support the development of a water supply master plan for rural areas in Jalal-Abad region. The agreement was discussed during a meeting in Seoul between Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Erlist Akunbekov and representatives of SAMAN and the state corporation Korea Environmental Industry & Technology Institute (KEITI).

According to the ministry, the parties focused on improving access to clean drinking water for rural communities and discussed a project to develop a comprehensive water supply master plan for the region.

The project is expected to cover 35 settlements and provide access to safe drinking water for more than 126,000 people.

Plans include the construction of water intake facilities, pumping stations, reservoirs, and main water pipelines.