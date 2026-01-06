10:20
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake measuring magnitude 3.5 hit Kyrgyzstan tonight. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors were recorded at 1:37 a.m.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the Fergana Range of the Kyrgyz Republic, 10 kilometers northeast of the village of Dzhaz-Kechuu, 18 kilometers east of the village of Koso-Terek, and 60 kilometers northeast of the city of Manas.

The tremors measured magnitude 2.5 in the villages of Dzhaz-Kechuu, Koso-Terek, and Kyzyl-Unkur.
