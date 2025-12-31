U.S. Ambassador wishes Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year

U.S. Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Lesslie Viguerie and his wife wished the people of Kyrgyzstan a Happy New Year.

The Ambassador wished that the coming year bring memorable moments, a spirit of optimism, and peaceful skies above. His spouse called for all children to be safe and surrounded by warmth, and for families to enjoy good health and well-being.

The Ambassador also noted that in 2025 the partnership between the United States and Kyrgyzstan proved to be highly productive, highlighting that the presidents of the two countries met in the U.S. capital within the C5+1 format to plan for a better future.

«In 2026, as the United States marks the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding and Kyrgyzstan marks the 35th anniversary of its independence, we seek to strengthen our partnership and friendship with Kyrgyzstan. On behalf of my family and the entire staff of the U.S. Embassy, we are proud to serve in Kyrgyzstan. The Kyrgyz Republic has truly become our second home to us. We wish the people of Kyrgyzstan a successful, prosperous, and inspiring year ahead,» the video message says.