Vladimir Putin wishes Sadyr Japarov and people of Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent New Year’s greetings to Kyrgyzstan’s leader Sadyr Japarov and the people of the republic. The president’s press service reported.

The congratulatory telegram notes that the strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kyrgyzstan are at a high level. According to the Russian leader, this was fully confirmed by the recent substantive and constructive talks in Bishkek.

Vladimir Putin emphasized his readiness to further expand cooperation in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres, and to continue coordinating efforts within the CIS, EAEU, CSTO, SCO, and other multilateral structures.

«This meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Kyrgyzstan and contributes to strengthening security and stability in the Eurasian space,» the telegram says.

The Russian President wished Sadyr Japarov good health, happiness, and success in the coming year, and well-being and prosperity to all citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.
