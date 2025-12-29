00:24
24.kg news agency wishes Kyrgyzstanis a Happy New Year!

When festive lights shine outside the window and the peaks of our Ala-Too mountains glow under the winter moon, we feel especially keenly how important home comfort and the warmth of loved ones are. The year 2025 has given us many moments that have brought us closer together. And today, we just want to thank you for walking this path with us.

For us, you are not just readers. You are the people who create the history of modern Kyrgyzstan every day. We know how deeply you love our land, how you care for your families, and how sincerely you believe in a better future. It is your trust that warms our newsroom even during the coldest working shifts.

This year, we wish peace and harmony to every home in the country — from snowy Naryn to sunny Batken! May lively gatherings around generous dastarkhans bring together your dearest people, and may children’s laughter be heard more often!

May your hearts be filled with peace, and may each new day bring confidence in tomorrow. We promise that in 2026 we will be there to share with you the most important, kind, and inspiring events of our lives.

Take care of one another, share warmth, and believe in miracles!

With deep respect,
24.kg news agency team.
