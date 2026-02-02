10:29
Putin awards Head of Assembly of Peoples of Kyrgyzstan with Friendship Order

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded Almambet Matubraimov, head of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan, the Order of Friendship, a corresponding decree says.

The document «On Awarding State Honors of the Russian Federation» recognizes the merits of 180 Russian citizens, one labor collective, and two foreign nationals.

«For his significant contribution to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic, the Order of Friendship is awarded to Almambet Matubraimov, Chairman of the Council of the Association of Legal Entities ‘Association Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan’, a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the decree states.
link: https://24.kg/english/360131/
views: 110
