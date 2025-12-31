16:32
Bishkek residents invited to welcome New Year with pop stars

On New Year’s Eve, top performers of Kyrgyzstan will take the stage for audience on Ala-Too Square. The press service of Bishkek City Hall reported.

According to the announcement, the festive show program on December 31 will begin at 6 p.m.

«Altynai Asanbekova, Nazik Abdymamytova, Akbar Suyunbaev, Aikhan, Kanysh, Freeman, Begish, and other pop stars will perform on stage. For the convenience of residents, public transport will operate along its regular routes until 2 a.m., with about 300 buses in service,» the statement says.
