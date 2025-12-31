Swiss Ambassador wishes Kyrgyz people happiness in upcoming New Year

Swiss Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Siroco Messerli extended his best wishes to the citizens of the republic on the occasion of the upcoming New Year.

In his congratulatory address on behalf of the Swiss Embassy, ​​he wished the people of Kyrgyzstan and their families happiness, success, and prosperity in the year ahead.

«On behalf of the Swiss Embassy, ​​I congratulate you on the upcoming New Year. May the New Year bring you and your families happiness, success, and prosperity,» the video message says.

The Ambassador also expressed hope for the further strengthening of friendly relations between Switzerland and Kyrgyzstan.