21:15
USD 87.44
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Swiss Ambassador wishes Kyrgyz people happiness in upcoming New Year

Swiss Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Siroco Messerli extended his best wishes to the citizens of the republic on the occasion of the upcoming New Year.

In his congratulatory address on behalf of the Swiss Embassy, ​​he wished the people of Kyrgyzstan and their families happiness, success, and prosperity in the year ahead.

«On behalf of the Swiss Embassy, ​​I congratulate you on the upcoming New Year. May the New Year bring you and your families happiness, success, and prosperity,» the video message says.

The Ambassador also expressed hope for the further strengthening of friendly relations between Switzerland and Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/356852/
views: 144
Print
Related
U.S. Ambassador wishes Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
Bishkek residents invited to welcome New Year with pop stars
Emomali Rahmon wishes Sadyr Japarov and Kyrgyzstanis Happy New Year
Shavkat Mirziyoyev wishes Sadyr Japarov, people of Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
Vladimir Putin wishes Sadyr Japarov and people of Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
President of People's Republic of China wishes Sadyr Japarov Happy New Year
Bishkek residents invited to New Year concert on Ala-Too Square
Bishkek City Hall presents New Year’s fairy tale to children with disabilities
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Festive Santa Run held in Bishkek
Popular
ACRA upgrades Kyrgyzstan's long-term credit rating to BB- ACRA upgrades Kyrgyzstan's long-term credit rating to BB-
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan
31 December, Wednesday
20:03
Swiss Ambassador wishes Kyrgyz people happiness in upcoming New Year Swiss Ambassador wishes Kyrgyz people happiness in upco...
19:05
U.S. Ambassador wishes Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
16:48
Buses in Bishkek to run until 2–3 a.m. on January 1
15:13
Bishkek residents invited to welcome New Year with pop stars
15:07
Kyrgyzstan meets 56.5% of its vegetable oil demand with domestic production