Emomali Rahmon wishes Sadyr Japarov and Kyrgyzstanis Happy New Year

Leader of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon wished President Sadyr Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan a Happy New Year 2026. The presidential press service reported.

«I wish you and your family good health, happiness, and prosperity, and to the fraternal people of the Kyrgyz Republic—peace, stability, and continued sustainable progress!

It is gratifying that in 2025, the friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between our countries have maintained their high momentum and are marked by new joint steps towards their steady development for the benefit of our peoples.

I am confident that in the coming year, 2026, we will fill the fruitful interaction between our countries with new practical content.

I look forward to continuing the trusting intergovernmental dialogue in line with the fundamental interests of both countries,» the congratulatory telegram reads.