Shavkat Mirziyoyev wishes Sadyr Japarov, people of Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year

Leader of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev wished the head of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, and the people of the republic a Happy New Year. The presidential press service reported.

«In the outgoing year, through shared aspirations and joint efforts, we have achieved the dynamic development of good-neighborly relations, strategic partnership, and mutually beneficial cooperation between our friendly states.

I am particularly pleased to note that thanks to our strong political will, fruitful and constructive contacts, we have achieved important historic agreements and elevated our multifaceted and long-term partnership to a qualitatively new level.

By intensifying high-level meetings and negotiations and fully ensuring the implementation of the agreements reached, we will also undoubtedly achieve our ambitious goals in 2026.

«I wish you good health, family happiness, great success in your endeavors, and peace, well-being, and continued prosperity to the brotherly Kyrgyz people!» the message reads.