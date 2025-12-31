Customs brings over 156 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s budget

Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated the employees and veterans of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan on their professional holiday.

The congratulatory message noted that customs authorities play a key role in ensuring the country’s economic security, protecting national interests, and replenishing the national budget. According to the head of the Cabinet, in recent years, the Customs Service has been undergoing a profound transformation—from a control model to modern service-based administrative approaches.

Particular emphasis has been placed on digitalization and process optimization. Thanks to the implementation of information systems and a review of business processes, the average time for customs procedures has been reduced severalfold, and the number of control stages for foreign trade participants has been almost halved.

Adylbek Kasymaliev reported that the Customs Service has been set a revenue target of 151.7 billion soms in 2025, a 23.2 percent increase over the 2024 level. As of December 30, 156.6 billion soms had been collected—3.2 percent above plan, or 4.9 billion soms above the set target.

Approximately 157 billion soms are expected to be collected by the end of the year.

An increase in the workload of employees has been noted: while approximately 113,000 customs declarations were processed in 2021, by the end of 2024, this number exceeded 630,000. This increase was achieved without increasing staffing levels, thanks to digitalization and automation.

The Cabinet Chairman also noted the results of customs law enforcement efforts, which, thanks to risk-based approaches, have increased the detection of violations and contributed to the reduction of the shadow economy.