Kyrgyz customs representative to inspect carriers at Russian border

A representative of Kyrgyzstan’s Customs Service will inspect carriers from Central Asian countries at the border with Russia. Chairman of the State Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Saliev announced to members of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the officer will work at the Russian border as part of a mobile group inspecting carriers from Central Asia. The decision to deploy a State Customs Service officer was made jointly with the Russian customs authorities.

«The algorithm of his work has been developed and is currently under review by the Russian side. The liaison officer will interact with Russian colleagues to promptly resolve issues if our entrepreneurs face problems with documents. The Russian side has given verbal consent, but has not yet provided an official response,» the official explained.

Russia is tightening inspections of goods in order to prevent the so-called gray imports.

Starting in 2026, the Federal Customs Service of Russia will introduce new mechanisms to combat gray imports within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

One of the key innovations will be the requirement for mandatory official confirmation from the Russian buyer — a tax resident of the Russian Federation. Without such confirmation, cargoes will not be able to be cleared or imported into Russia.