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EAEU customs officials discuss strengthening control over movement of goods

Customs officials from EAEU countries discussed strengthening control over the movement of goods and vehicles. This and other issues were on the agenda of the 53rd meeting of the Joint Board of Customs Services of the Eurasian Economic Union member states, which was held in Bishkek.

Participants discussed the practice of classifying certain categories of goods in accordance with the EAEU Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature, amending goods declarations after their release, and considering amendments and additions to regulations governing transit declarations.

Particular attention was paid to improving customs transit, developing approaches to organizing transportation, and strengthening controls over the movement of goods and vehicles for personal use.

Information exchange between customs services, technical support, and the implementation of modern digital tools were also discussed. Initiatives to improve the regulatory framework, develop a risk management system, including the use of standardized cost indicators, and update methodological recommendations in the field of customs examinations were discussed.

As a result, agreed-upon approaches were developed and 22 decisions were made aimed at the uniform application of Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature Codes.
link: https://24.kg/english/367676/
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