EAEU customs authorities aim to reduce border checks to 10 minutes

Customs authorities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states are aiming to reduce border inspection times to 10 minutes. The issue was discussed at the latest meeting of the joint board of Customs Services of the Union’s member states, held in Saint Petersburg.

The meeting was attended by the heads of Customs Services from Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.

Participants also reviewed this year’s results and approved plans for the next year.

«A total of 26 issues were considered. One of the priorities is reducing the standard border inspection time to 10 minutes, in line with instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin. To achieve this goal, the concept of using preliminary electronic information as the basis for end-to-end automation of state control at road checkpoints was supported,» the statement says.

Another key topic was improving the risk management system, which underpins the EAEU’s economic security and is essential for creating conditions for fair business. Decisions were made to enhance control efficiency, primarily regarding customs valuation and transit. Approaches for cooperation between working groups on classification and risk management were also agreed upon.

A separate set of issues focused on uniform goods classification. Classification for eight specific product categories was reviewed, including mineral concentrate, blood pressure measuring devices, and pneumatic system receivers for certain types of vehicles. This is considered crucial to ensure consistency in law enforcement practices.

In response to growing e-commerce volumes, it was decided to continue systematic experience-sharing on customs control of goods using non-intrusive inspection equipment.
link: https://24.kg/english/354649/
views: 135
