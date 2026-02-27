18:33
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan

The Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan has discovered major violations in the import of vehicles from China to Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Customs Service reported.

According to the service, during data monitoring and analysis, officers from the Main Anti-Smuggling Directorate uncovered systematic cases of vehicle production year changes and the submission of false documents. This resulted in underpayment of customs duties.

According to the agency, the following facts were confirmed:

  • On November 28, 2023, at Naryn Customs Terminal, a DONGFENG truck was declared as 2019 model year. VIN verification showed it was actually manufactured in 2016. Additional customs duties of 1,802,135 soms were assessed.
  • On May 12, 2024, K.G.E. LLC imported five dump trucks, stating that they were manufactured in 2022. The analysis revealed a 2021 year, resulting in an additional charge of 3,494,811 soms.
  • August — September 2025: K.B.G. LLC imported 13 dump trucks, declaring them to be manufactured in 2023. An expert assessment revealed actual production in 2020–2021, resulting in an additional charge of 8,093,379 soms.
  • On December 15, 2025, IVECO vehicles, declared to be manufactured in 2020, were delivered to Ts.S. LLC. A forensic examination revealed altered chassis serial numbers and parts from 2008–2010. A total of 2,148,098 soms was collected.

All materials have been transferred to the State Customs Service’s Investigative Department for legal review.

As a result of the events, 15,538,423 soms were collected into the budget.
link: https://24.kg/english/363914/
views: 169
