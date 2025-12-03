Kyrgyzstan and Turkey agree to accelerate digitalization of customs procedures

Kyrgyzstan and Turkey are expanding cooperation in the digitalization of customs processes. The Customs Service reported following the third meeting of the Joint Customs Council, which was held in Ankara.

According to the Customs Service, the delegations were led by Almaz Saliev, Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, and Sezai Uçarmak, Deputy Minister of Trade of Turkey.

During the meeting, the parties signed technical specifications for two intergovernmental protocols: on the preliminary exchange of information on goods and vehicles, and on simplified customs control. These documents provide the basis for the implementation of digital solutions that should expedite cargo clearance and increase the transparency of border procedures.

The parties confirmed their readiness to accept documents certified with an electronic digital signature under the Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance. The Kyrgyz delegation proposed using the digital signature developed by the Customs Service; Turkey supported the initiative and agreed to recognize such documents. A separate expert meeting will be held in December to clarify the technical details.

Kyrgyzstan and Turkey also agreed to exchange mutual trade statistics twice a year—until January 15 and July 15. This will allow for prompt monitoring of trade turnover and the adoption of measures to increase it.

Cooperation in the field of canine training was also discussed. Joint training sessions and specialist meetings are planned for 2026 within the framework of the existing protocol.

The next, fourth meeting of the Joint Customs Council was decided to be held in Kyrgyzstan in 2026.