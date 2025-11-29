21:32
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures

On the sidelines of the 5th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Istanbul, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on a trade facilitation strategy within the ECO. The Ministry of Economy’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the document aims to simplify customs procedures, improve information exchange, and expand digital solutions.

«The event was attended by Chingiz Esengul Uulu, Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Representative in Turkey, who presented the country’s priorities and proposals for digitalizing trade, expanding electronic data exchange, developing unified customs standards, and updating the ECO agreement in line with modern conditions,» the statement reads.

At the same time, a decision was made to establish a technical committee for negotiations on updating the ECO Agreement and to begin negotiations on its revision in the first quarter of 2026. A new roadmap aimed at creating a free trade zone within the ECO space was also approved.
link: https://24.kg/english/352776/
views: 158
Print
Related
Colleagues from Russia donate special vehicles to Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Turkey following plane crash
Rector of Diplomatic Academy appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Iran
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan trying to bring home citizen detained in Iran
Cabinet Chairman praises work of Kyrgyzstan’s Tax and Customs Services
Customs Service uncovers illegal import and sale of mobile phones in Kyrgyzstan
Istanbul Stock Exchange increases its stake in Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
SCNS detains customs inspectors of Bishkek FEZ
Turkey simplifies employment procedures for citizens of Turkic states
Kyrgyzstani in Turkey gives birth and leaves newborn on terrace — baby dies
Popular
SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit SCNS detains Chinese citizen — director of gold deposit
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Bishkek for state visit Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Bishkek for state visit
Vladimir Putin's visit: Delegation includes Abramovich, Bazhaev, Fradkov Vladimir Putin's visit: Delegation includes Abramovich, Bazhaev, Fradkov
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises its discount rate to 11 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises its discount rate to 11 percent
29 November, Saturday
20:07
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs...
19:56
Over 19 tons of apples from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast
19:52
CAFA U-18 Women's Championship: Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan
19:49
Cabinet Chairman sends parcels from Berlin to orphanage in Bishkek
14:45
Auezov Street bridge in Bishkek renovated and opened to traffic