Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures

On the sidelines of the 5th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Istanbul, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on a trade facilitation strategy within the ECO. The Ministry of Economy’s press service reported.

According to the press service, the document aims to simplify customs procedures, improve information exchange, and expand digital solutions.

«The event was attended by Chingiz Esengul Uulu, Kyrgyzstan’s Trade Representative in Turkey, who presented the country’s priorities and proposals for digitalizing trade, expanding electronic data exchange, developing unified customs standards, and updating the ECO agreement in line with modern conditions,» the statement reads.

At the same time, a decision was made to establish a technical committee for negotiations on updating the ECO Agreement and to begin negotiations on its revision in the first quarter of 2026. A new roadmap aimed at creating a free trade zone within the ECO space was also approved.