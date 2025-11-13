09:51
Colleagues from Russia donate special vehicles to Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan

The Federal Customs Service of Russia secured the procurement and transfer of specialized vehicles and equipment for the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan. The agency’s Telegram channel reports.

The press service clarified that the donated equipment will improve the effectiveness of the fight against illegal drug trafficking and ensure the transparency of customs control.

«In 2025, at the request of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia provided technical assistance to its colleagues. Thus, on the instructions of the Russian government, the Federal Customs Service secured the procurement and transfer of specialized vehicles and equipment for the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan,» the statement reads.

The official handover of six vehicles, specially equipped for the comfortable and safe transportation of service dogs, as well as 60 personal video recorders for employees, took place.
