Small HPPs cascade planned for construction on Tar River in Osh region

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and Kyrgyzstan Reclaim Co. Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding on a project to construct a cascade of small hydroelectric power plants (HPP) on Tar River in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region. The Ministry of Energy reported.

The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Energy Altynbek Rysbekov and Qiu Chenqi, General Director of Kyrgyzstan Reclaim Co. Ltd.

According to the memorandum, the parties intend to implement an investment project to construct a cascade of small hydroelectric power plants with a preliminary total installed capacity of approximately 200 megawatts.

The estimated investment volume is $300 million.

The Cabinet of Ministers notes that the project will enable the introduction of additional generating capacity, increase the country’s energy resilience, and contribute to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector.