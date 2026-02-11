15:11
USD 87.45
EUR 104.14
RUB 1.13
English

State Development Bank to finance construction of Kulanak HPP

Construction of Kulanak hydropower plant (HPP) will be financed by the State Development Bank, the Ministry of Finance reported.

According to the ministry, the Kyrgyz State Development Bank has signed an agreement to fund the construction of the Kulanak HPP in Naryn region to reduce the electricity deficit.

The project will enable the launch of a 100-megawatt hydroelectric power station, expected to generate around 435 million kilowatt-hours per year. This will help reduce the country’s electricity shortage by nearly 11 percent.

The new hydroelectric plant will strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position in the regional electricity market and create new jobs for residents of Naryn district, the ministry noted.

The launch of the HPP will also support the expansion of irrigated land in the region, creating conditions for growth in the agricultural sector and improving quality of life through infrastructure development and stable access to irrigation water.
link: https://24.kg/english/361570/
views: 152
Print
Related
Small HPPs cascade planned for construction on Tar River in Osh region
Nine land plots offered in Kyrgyzstan for solar and small hydropower projects
Autotransformer for Kurpsai HPP to be delivered ahead of schedule
Second hydroelectric unit at Uch-Kurgan HPP undergoes modernization
Bishkek–Osh alternative tunnel project expanded to include 2 small HPPs
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund to finance construction of HPP
Sadyr Japarov promises complete energy independence in 2.5 years
Construction of Orto-Tokoy HPP 68 percent complete
State Development Bank to finance small HPP construction on Tuyuk River
Two hydrounits of Uch-Kurgan HPP to be reconstructed simultaneously
Popular
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Avalanches and snow drifts expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
11 February, Wednesday
15:03
Citrus production on rise in Kyrgyzstan Citrus production on rise in Kyrgyzstan
14:55
Sixty types of domestic agricultural products exported to 80 countries
14:42
Kyrgyzstan joins global AI training center for government officials
14:35
Kyrgyzstan plans to achieve energy self-sufficiency by 2030
14:26
Armed extortionist targeting schoolchildren detained in Osh