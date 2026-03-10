Committee approves increase in capacity of small HPPs to 50 MW

A parliamentary committee has approved in the second reading a bill proposing to increase the maximum capacity of small hydropower plants from 30 to 50 megawatts.

The amendments were endorsed by the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan.

According to Taalaibek Ibraev, the Energy Minister, the document is aimed at creating favorable conditions for the development of renewable energy sources and attracting investment to the energy sector.

Ibraev noted that the current capacity threshold often limits the implementation of economically viable and investment-attractive projects. The proposed changes, he said, would help attract investors and introduce modern technologies in the energy industry.

«Power plants with a capacity of up to 50 megawatts can be effectively integrated into the energy system without significant risks to grid stability, while making a substantial contribution to meeting domestic demand and reducing dependence on hydropower resources from a seasonal perspective,» the explanatory note to the bill states.