10:21
USD 87.45
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.10
English

Autotransformer for Kurpsai HPP to be delivered ahead of schedule

An autotransformer for Kurpsai Hydropower Plant will be delivered from China earlier than originally scheduled, the press service of Electric Stations OJSC reported.

According to the company, a delegation from the OJSC visited the production facilities of Shaanxi Hanzhong Transformer Co., Ltd. (Shaanxi Hanzhong Transformer Plant) in China, where the transformer is undergoing reconstruction.

«The Kyrgyz delegation inspected compliance with the production schedules and assessed the possibility of early delivery of AT-1 and AT-2 autotransformers with a capacity of 125 megawatts each. The reconstruction of the autotransformers is being carried out under a turnkey contract financed by foreign investment. Autotransformer AT-1 will be delivered by February 1, 2026 (instead of the previously scheduled March 1, 2026), while autotransformer AT-2 will be delivered by March 1, 2026 (instead of April 1, 2026),» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/354480/
views: 114
Print
Related
Second hydroelectric unit at Uch-Kurgan HPP undergoes modernization
Bishkek–Osh alternative tunnel project expanded to include 2 small HPPs
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund to finance construction of HPP
Sadyr Japarov promises complete energy independence in 2.5 years
Construction of Orto-Tokoy HPP 68 percent complete
State Development Bank to finance small HPP construction on Tuyuk River
Two hydrounits of Uch-Kurgan HPP to be reconstructed simultaneously
Small HPPs increase electricity generation by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan
Four small hydropower plants commissioned in Kyrgyzstan by Independence Day
Cost of Kazarman and Kokomeren hydropower plant cascade project announced
Popular
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
Hong Kong and swine flu: Which viruses are circulating in Kyrgyzstan Hong Kong and swine flu: Which viruses are circulating in Kyrgyzstan
EU comments on sanctions against two Kyrgyz banks EU comments on sanctions against two Kyrgyz banks
Cabinet submits new electricity tariffs until 2030 for public discussion Cabinet submits new electricity tariffs until 2030 for public discussion
13 December, Saturday
09:58
President dismisses Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Italy Taalai Bazarbaev President dismisses Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to Italy Ta...
09:42
Tashiev awards border guards involved in installing state border fences
09:29
Sadyr Japarov's working visit to Turkmenistan concludes
09:23
Autotransformer for Kurpsai HPP to be delivered ahead of schedule
09:17
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to compete at tournament in Armenia
12 December, Friday
19:57
New building constructed for Oktyabrsky District Prosecutor's Office in Bishkek
19:42
Samat Isabekov appointed Director of EEC Customs Infrastructure Department
17:48
Adylbek Kasymaliev represents Kyrgyzstan at forum in Russia
17:37
Osh and Andijan sign roadmap for developing bilateral cooperation