Swimmer Denis Petrashov named Athlete of the Year in Kyrgyzstan

Swimmer Denis Petrashov has been named Athlete of the Year for 2025. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the agency, the results of the year were summarized and the country’s best athletes were named. Denis Petrashov won the Best Athlete of the Year award among men in Olympic sports.

Winners and runners-up in a number of other categories were also announced at the final event, highlighting the best results achieved by Kyrgyz athletes in various sports over the year.
