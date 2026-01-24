16:37
Sports reality show for government officials to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

A sports reality show for government officials will be launched in the country. Kazybek Moldazhiev, Director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, announced on Sputnik Kyrgyzstan.

He said that ten employees of public organizations who have no athletic qualifications and may have never been involved in sports will be selected first.

«We will teach them to run, swim, and ride a bike. We will provide them with everything they need—from a full and regular medical examination to equipment and vitamins,» Kazybek Moldazhiev said.

He added that the project will run from March to September. Citizens aged from 28 to 38 with at least five years of government experience are eligible to participate.

Both men and women can apply starting February 1, and the selection process will close on February 15. After this, a training plan will be drawn up for the participants based on their work schedule.
