EAEU extends registration of medical devices under national rules

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have signed a protocol amending the agreement on unified principles and rules for the circulation of medical devices (medical products and medical equipment) within the Union, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reported.

The document extends the transitional period for registering medical devices under national regulations.

According to the EEC, extending the transitional period will allow EAEU member states to optimize their registration systems as they transition to a unified registration of medical devices under the Union’s rules.

«The protocol will be provisionally applied ten days after the date of its signing and will enter into force on the date the Commission receives the last written notification confirming that EAEU member states have completed the domestic procedures required for its entry into force,» the EEC said.
