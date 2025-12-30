Cabinet approves rules for assessing vehicles imported from third countries

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the procedure for assessing the conformity of certain vehicles imported from third countries.

The document was adopted to implement the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission’s decision No. 45 of May 23, 2025, and regulates the requirements for vehicles imported by legal entities and individuals registered as individual entrepreneurs.

According to the resolution, conformity assessment is only applicable to vehicles manufactured no more than three years ago.

Only accredited bodies and laboratories included in the national section of the Unified Register of Conformity Assessment Bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union will be able to conduct such procedures. Their authority also includes issuing certificates for rare vehicles and design safety certificates.

It is noted that vehicles and chassis that have passed conformity assessment under this resolution may be operated, sold, and registered exclusively within the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The State Center for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers has been instructed to place a special note during registration of such vehicles: «Operation of the vehicle is permitted only within the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The resolution enters into force ten days after its official publication.