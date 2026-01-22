10:12
USD 87.45
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.12
English

New visa requirements: U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan provides clarifications

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan has provided clarifications for applicants for B1/B2 tourist and business visas regarding the new rules and has urged them not to pay the visa bond in advance.

According to information published on the embassy’s website, instructions on how to pay the bond will be provided by a consular officer only after the interview—and only if the applicant is found eligible. Any payments made prior to the interview are non-refundable.

After the interview, eligible applicants will receive a direct link to make the payment via Pay.gov. The bond must be paid within 30 days.

Under the pilot program, applicants will be issued a single-entry visa valid for up to three months, and entry into the United States will be allowed only through pre-determined entry points. Upon returning to their home country, the bond should be automatically canceled and the funds refunded, provided that all visa conditions are met, including no unauthorized employment and timely departure from the United States.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed concern that these requirements could negatively affect mutual travel between the two countries and lead to a reduction in business and tourism contacts. The ministry noted that this could hinder the further development of trade and economic cooperation and proposed discussing mutually acceptable solutions to the issue.

Starting January 21, citizens of Kyrgyzstan applying for U.S. nonimmigrant visas in the B1 (business) and B2 (tourism) categories are required to pay a refundable bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.
link: https://24.kg/english/358837/
views: 59
Print
Related
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State
Foreign Ministry holds talks on reducing visa bond for travel to USA
Kyrgyzstan, USA to enhance cooperation in virtual assets and digital finance
US freezes visa processing for 75 countries: Kyrgyzstan is on the list
Kyrgyzstan's MFA: New U.S. visa requirements hinder business development
Edil Baisalov: We should review visa-free regime for U.S. citizens
U.S. introduces visa bond requirement for citizens of Kyrgyzstan
U.S. Ambassador wishes Kyrgyzstan Happy New Year
Kyrgyzstan and Thailand introduce visa-free travel for diplomatic staff
U.S. allows certain transactions with Russian banks and Central Bank
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
22 January, Thursday
10:02
Over 3,000 power transmission poles upgraded in Naryn region Over 3,000 power transmission poles upgraded in Naryn r...
09:53
New visa requirements: U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan provides clarifications
09:47
Textile production in Kyrgyzstan increases by 9.6 percent
09:43
Tajikistan increases exports to Kyrgyzstan 19-fold
09:38
Bishkek's waste processing plant processed 49,000 tons of waste
21 January, Wednesday
17:14
EBRD to provide loan for power line construction between Kemin and Balykchy
17:06
First 15 domestic abusers in Bishkek receive electronic bracelets
16:56
Assets of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceed 1 trillion soms
16:47
New head of Chui district appointed following scandal