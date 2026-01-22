New visa requirements: U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan provides clarifications

The U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan has provided clarifications for applicants for B1/B2 tourist and business visas regarding the new rules and has urged them not to pay the visa bond in advance.

According to information published on the embassy’s website, instructions on how to pay the bond will be provided by a consular officer only after the interview—and only if the applicant is found eligible. Any payments made prior to the interview are non-refundable.

After the interview, eligible applicants will receive a direct link to make the payment via Pay.gov. The bond must be paid within 30 days.

Under the pilot program, applicants will be issued a single-entry visa valid for up to three months, and entry into the United States will be allowed only through pre-determined entry points. Upon returning to their home country, the bond should be automatically canceled and the funds refunded, provided that all visa conditions are met, including no unauthorized employment and timely departure from the United States.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed concern that these requirements could negatively affect mutual travel between the two countries and lead to a reduction in business and tourism contacts. The ministry noted that this could hinder the further development of trade and economic cooperation and proposed discussing mutually acceptable solutions to the issue.

Starting January 21, citizens of Kyrgyzstan applying for U.S. nonimmigrant visas in the B1 (business) and B2 (tourism) categories are required to pay a refundable bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.