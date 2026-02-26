Students traveling to USA on F or M visas not required to pay visa bond

Students traveling to the United States on F or M visas are not subject to the visa bond requirement, the U.S. Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the Embassy, the visa bond is required only for applicants applying for business or tourist visas (B1/B2).

Since January 21, 2026, citizens of Kyrgyzstan applying for non-immigrant U.S. visas in the B1 (business) and B2 (tourism) categories must pay a refundable bond ranging from $5,000 to $15,000.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry previously reminded that no prepayment is required and no one can guarantee the issuance of U.S. visas. Payment is only possible after the visa interview through the official link provided by the Embassy in Bishkek.

It was also noted that the U.S. Department of State has suspended the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, in an effort to combat applicants who, in the authorities’ view, could become a burden on the state.