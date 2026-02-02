Visa issue discussed by representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s MFA and U.S. Embassy

Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan (MFA), Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu, met with Head of the Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek, Katie Collins.

The meeting was held at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side. The parties discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere and paid particular attention to recent changes in U.S. visa policy.

The MFA emphasized the importance of continuing a constructive exchange of views on visa matters in order to develop mutually acceptable approaches.

The U.S. side outlined certain aspects related to compliance with visa regulations by citizens of Kyrgyzstan and expressed readiness to continue discussions, the press service of the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, the MFA voiced concern that such requirements could negatively affect mutual travel by citizens of the two countries and lead, among other things, to a reduction in contacts in business and tourism. This, in turn, could hinder further development of trade and economic cooperation between the states. The Kyrgyz side proposed discussing mutually acceptable solutions to the issue.

Starting January 21, 2026, citizens of Kyrgyzstan applying for U.S. nonimmigrant visas B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourism) are required to pay a refundable bond from $5,000 to $15,000.