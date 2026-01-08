Edil Baisalov: We should review visa-free regime for U.S. citizens

«I believe we should initiate a review of our visa-free regime for U.S. citizens following the new visa requirements announced yesterday by the U.S. Department of State,» Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, posted on social media.

According to him, visa policy is a matter of parity and mutual respect.

«If such high barriers are being introduced for our citizens, we cannot pretend that nothing has happened,» the official emphasized.

Under the new requirements, citizens of Kyrgyzstan applying for U.S. visas are required to pay a visa bond of up to $15,000.

However, payment of the bond does not guarantee visa issuance.