Kyrgyzstan's MFA: New U.S. visa requirements hinder business development

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan (MFA) expressed concern to the U.S. Ambassador regarding the tightening of visa issuance procedures for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. The issue was raised by Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov during a meeting with the head of the U.S. diplomatic mission Lesslie Viguerie.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, the central topic of the conversation was the new U.S. requirements for issuing B-1/B-2 visas for citizens of Kyrgyzstan. Meder Abakirov emphasized that these measures complicate contacts between entrepreneurs and hinder the development of trade and economic ties. The Kyrgyz side called for the creation of favorable conditions for travel for its citizens.

Lesslie Viguerie explained that the additional requirements are not aimed at any specific country and are part of the overall U.S. migration policy. The sides agreed to jointly seek ways to address visa-related issues.

The diplomats also discussed preparations for B5+1 forum, scheduled to take place in Bishkek on February 4–5, as well as the current state of bilateral relations.