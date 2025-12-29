11:06
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 29

Drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities in Altyn Ordo residential complex will be stopped from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on December 29. The Bishkek City Hall’s press service reported.

The water outage is due to pipeline reconnections, installation of valves, and a fire hydrant on 18th, 7th, 8th, 2nd, and 1st Streets.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience and asks businesses and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/356423/
views: 154
