Uzbekistan prepares to send its first national astronaut into space

Uzbekistan has, for the first time in its history of independence, begun work on launching an artificial satellite into space and sending its first astronaut—a citizen of the country—into orbit. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced this in his address to Parliament.

«The astronaut will visit the stars discovered by our ancestors,» he joked.

«Today I would like to share another important piece of news. For the first time in the history of independent Uzbekistan, we have started work on launching an artificial satellite into space and sending the first astronaut—a citizen of our country. I believe this will give a powerful boost to the scientific and technological development of the new Uzbekistan and, overall, elevate our national development to a new level,» the president said.