Part of Bishkek left without cold water

Drinking water supply has been stopped today, December 27, from 9 a.m. till midnight to residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

The outage area includes the southern part of Archa-Beshik residential area, Semetey, Sadyrbaev, Zhaiyl Baatyr, Selektsionnaya, Archa-Beshik, Kuyukov, Er-Taylak, Ken-Suu, Chatyr-Kul, Kara-Kuzhur, Ak-Tan, Ak-Tuz, Valdayskaya streets, and Dzhal village road.

The water supply outage is due to emergency repair work on the pipeline.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the inconvenience.
