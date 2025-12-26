Over 128,000 Kyrgyzstanis added to Russia’s Register of Controlled Persons

As of November 2025, at least 128,497 citizens of Kyrgyzstan who have no legal grounds to stay in Russia have been included in the Register of Controlled Persons, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported to 24.kg news agency.

The register covers individuals who are required to leave Russia in accordance with established procedures. Inclusion in the register does not allow for removal through payment of fines or other measures and obliges the foreign national to leave the Russian Federation.

«When citizens contact diplomatic missions, they are provided consultations in accordance with Russian legislation. If a person believes they have been included in the register by mistake, a written request can be sent through the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Migration Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to clarify the reasons for inclusion,» the ministry noted.

In most cases, individuals are added to the register for overstaying period of their permitted temporary stay. For example, those who did not leave Russia by the required deadline after September 10 and then re-entered, believing that this would «reset» their migration history and restart the allowed stay period, are included in the register.

According to Russian legislation that came into force in 2025, if a foreign national does not extend their stay within 90 days, they may re-enter Russia only after one calendar year. Thus, a so-called «reset» is only possible after a year.

Currently, citizens included in the register may leave Russia before the end of December and re-enter in the new calendar year, and many are taking advantage of this opportunity.

In cases of mistaken inclusion, citizens may submit a request to the relevant divisions of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs to review or remove their information from the register, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.