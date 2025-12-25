21:00
Attempted abduction of foreigner in Issyk-Kul: Suspect detained

A man suspected of attempting to forcibly place a foreign national into a car has been detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, the Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

The incident came to light after a video circulated on Instagram on December 24, 2025, showing an attempt to force a foreign citizen into a vehicle. The information was registered in the incident log of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region, after which an inspection and operational search measures were launched.

During the investigation, the man shown in the video was identified and detained. He is a resident of Cholpon-Ata in Issyk-Kul district, 34, identified as S.N.

According to his testimony, a citizen of Bangladesh, S.A., had been working at his café in Cholpon-Ata since December 14, 2025, and was living at the employer’s house. On December 23, the worker allegedly received his wages in the amount of 12,800 soms. The following morning, the detainee claims, the worker left the house without notice, allegedly taking about 8 kilograms of beef.

S.N. said he then went in search of the foreign national, found him in the village of Chyrpykty, and attempted to put him into a car, demanding that he complete the agreed period of work. The attempt was unsuccessful. According to the detainee, he took the meat he claimed belonged to him and left the Bangladeshi citizen at the location, after which the latter hitchhiked toward Bishkek.

Law enforcement agencies currently continue efforts to establish the whereabouts of the foreign citizen. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and additional information will be provided later.
