11:34
USD 87.45
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.12
English

Gulzat Isamatova appointed Acting Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan

Gulzat Isamatova has been appointed Acting Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding decree.

Gulzat Isamatova’s candidacy will be submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for approval.

Gulzat Isamatova was born on April 21, 1983. Previously, she served as Vice Rector for International Relations and Investments at Bishkek State University named after Kusein Karasaev.

Baktiyar Orozov has been dismissed from his post as Minister of Science. He was fired due to an ethical violation. The intoxicated official was stopped by traffic police inspectors in the village of Koi-Tash.

Baktiyar Orozov was appointed Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation in May 2025. Previously, he served as First Deputy Minister of Education and Science and Deputy Minister of Justice.
link: https://24.kg/english/355965/
views: 176
Print
Related
Parliament adopts law establishing state monopoly on training of doctors
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Affairs Department
Shukur azhy Ismailov appointed Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
Winter admission to universities begins in Kyrgyzstan
Key directions of school reform identified in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year school system: Baisalov checks reform implementation
Personnel changes take place in Parliament's office
Transition to 12-year schooling: UNICEF to help improve teaching quality in KR
Samat Isabekov appointed Director of EEC Customs Infrastructure Department
Turkmenistan ready to share experience with 12-year school system
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
25 December, Thursday
11:25
Kyrgyzstan to launch digital pension assignment system Kyrgyzstan to launch digital pension assignment system
11:12
Raiding in Bishkek: SCNS detains head of MBE Group, founder wanted
10:59
Ministry of Transport: All passes opened, traffic restrictions lifted
10:46
Blogger brought to Bishkek police department due to inappropriate statements
10:40
National Statistical Committee: Shadow economy reached 308 billion soms