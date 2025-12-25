Gulzat Isamatova appointed Acting Minister of Science of Kyrgyzstan

Gulzat Isamatova has been appointed Acting Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, Sadyr Japarov signed the corresponding decree.

Gulzat Isamatova’s candidacy will be submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh for approval.

Gulzat Isamatova was born on April 21, 1983. Previously, she served as Vice Rector for International Relations and Investments at Bishkek State University named after Kusein Karasaev.

Baktiyar Orozov has been dismissed from his post as Minister of Science. He was fired due to an ethical violation. The intoxicated official was stopped by traffic police inspectors in the village of Koi-Tash.

Baktiyar Orozov was appointed Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation in May 2025. Previously, he served as First Deputy Minister of Education and Science and Deputy Minister of Justice.