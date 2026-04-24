Platform for admission of international applicants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

A unified platform for admissions of international applicants is being launched in Kyrgyzstan. Bekturgan Babaev, Director of the Digital Education Department at Tunduk JSC, announced at a briefing in the Health Ministry.

According to him, a unified portal has been created, covering everything from registration and document submission to university enrollment. University staff are currently being trained.

«The portal includes information about the country, a list of universities, programs of study, fees, language of instruction, and answers to frequently asked questions. A separate personal account has been created for applicants, where they can independently fill out all the information. Each stage is reflected in the system. Applicants can track the university admissions process themselves,» Bekturgan Babaev said.

He added that the platform is integrated with other government information systems. This allows for automated data verification.

Applicants will also be able to obtain an insurance policy through the platform. It is available in English and Russian.

A presidential decree introduced a state monopoly on the training of medical specialists in the Kyrgyz Republic. A Cabinet resolution approved the procedure for accrediting medical educational institutions of secondary and higher professional medical education. According to this resolution, universities must undergo state accreditation by June 1, 2026.

Private medical schools consider this deadline extremely tight and ask the president to introduce a transition period.