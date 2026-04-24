16:27
USD 87.42
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.17
English

Platform for admission of international applicants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan

A unified platform for admissions of international applicants is being launched in Kyrgyzstan. Bekturgan Babaev, Director of the Digital Education Department at Tunduk JSC, announced at a briefing in the Health Ministry.

According to him, a unified portal has been created, covering everything from registration and document submission to university enrollment. University staff are currently being trained.

«The portal includes information about the country, a list of universities, programs of study, fees, language of instruction, and answers to frequently asked questions. A separate personal account has been created for applicants, where they can independently fill out all the information. Each stage is reflected in the system. Applicants can track the university admissions process themselves,» Bekturgan Babaev said.

He added that the platform is integrated with other government information systems. This allows for automated data verification.

Applicants will also be able to obtain an insurance policy through the platform. It is available in English and Russian.

A presidential decree introduced a state monopoly on the training of medical specialists in the Kyrgyz Republic. A Cabinet resolution approved the procedure for accrediting medical educational institutions of secondary and higher professional medical education. According to this resolution, universities must undergo state accreditation by June 1, 2026.

Private medical schools consider this deadline extremely tight and ask the president to introduce a transition period.
link: https://24.kg/english/371800/
views: 156
Print
Related
Tuition fees at private schools in Bishkek reach up to 1.3 million soms
Highest university contract fee reaches 288,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan awards state-issued PhD diplomas for the first time
Sadyr Japarov: State is developing additional support measures for teachers
Kyrgyzstani admitted to Stanford on full scholarship
Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries
Kyrgyzstan revises university admission rules, to open center for foreigners
Teacher from Kyrgyzstan named Best Teacher of CIS
List of training areas at Kyrgyzstan’s universities planned to be revised
Online registration for first grade to begin in Kyrgyzstan on April 1
Popular
Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture
President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials  President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials 
SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange
Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool Kyrgyzstan first targeted by EU anti-circumvention tool
24 April, Friday
16:23
Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 7 billion cubic meters as of April 1 Water level in Toktogul reservoir reaches 7 billion cub...
15:03
Kyrgyzstan plans to extend timber export ban
14:54
Platform for admission of international applicants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
14:42
Gas supply to be suspended for a day on Isakeev Street in Bishkek
14:32
USA and Russia account for about 70 percent of chicken imports to Kyrgyzstan