Parliament dismisses Badakhshan Ryskuliev from auditor post ahead of term

At a session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan, deputies supported the President’s proposal and decided to dismiss Badakhshan Ryskuliev from his position as an auditor of the Accounts Chamber.

According to Almasbek Abytov, the President’s Plenipotentiary Representative in Parliament, an incident involving Badakhshan Ryskuliev had previously occurred and became the subject of an internal security check by the Accounts Chamber. Following the investigation, the materials were submitted to the President, who then proposed considering the issue of the auditor’s dismissal.

The Zhogorku Kenesh approved the draft resolution and relieved Badakhshan Ryskuliev of his duties ahead of term.
