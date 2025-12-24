229,200 jobs created in Kyrgyzstan in first nine months of 2025

In 2024, at least 263,100 jobs were created, and another 229,200 were created in the first nine months of 2025. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev announced during a plenary session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the country has seen significant employment growth over the past two years. These figures reflect the government’s consistent efforts to expand the labor market and support economic activity.

He added that an updated Labor Code, aimed at ensuring a balance between the interests of workers and employers, entered into force in 2025. The document enshrines remote and mixed employment formats and introduces quotas for individuals with disabilities and orphanage graduates.

«At the same time, social protection for the population is being strengthened. Over the past two years, salaries have been increased for certain categories of public sector employees, doctors, and mid-level medical personnel. The average monthly salary for the first 10 months of 2025 was 42,919 soms, a 19.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Pensions have also been increased: the minimum pension has reached 7,500 soms, and the average pension is 11,254 soms,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

He added that Bala Bereke and Kelechekke Salym programs are being implemented to support the regions, mothers with many children, and their children.

«As part of these programs, accounts have been opened for 3,100 children, to which 548.3 million soms have been transferred. At the initiative of the president, Social Contract project continues to be implemented,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.