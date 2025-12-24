SCNS Kyzyl-Beles recreation center opened in Chui region

A grand opening ceremony of Kyzyl-Beles recreation center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) was held in the village of Tash-Moinok, Alamedin district, Chui region. The event was reported by the SCNS press center.

The opening was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the SCNS Kamchybek Tashiev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the region Aibek Osmonov, as well as veterans and State Committee personnel.

The recreation complex is located on a 19-hectare site. The facility includes 15 well-equipped holiday cottages, each with a floor area of 60 square meters, a 600-meter cable car, and fully completed landscaping and lighting works across the territory.

As the SCNS Chairman noted, the creation of such facilities is part of social support measures for employees and veterans of the national security agencies and is aimed at improving the effectiveness of their professional activities. The complex is designed for year-round family recreation in an environmentally clean area.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Kamchybek Tashiev cut the symbolic red ribbon and inspected the conditions created at Kyzyl-Beles recreation center.