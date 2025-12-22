Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 25

Drinking water supply will be suspended in a part of Bishkek on December 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The water outage is due to emergency work on a D-400 mm water main on Kurenkeev Street.

Cold water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped.

The outage area:

Turusbekov Street from Zhibek Zholu Avenue to Frunze Street;

Dzerzhinsky, Bayalinov Street to Ala-Archa River and Zhibek Zholu Avenue.

Bishkekvodokanal asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.